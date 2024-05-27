Galderma Launches Restylane® VOLYMETM In China One Of The World's Fastest Growing Aesthetics Markets

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Galderma (SWX:GALD) announced today the launch of its hyaluronic acid injectable filler, Restylane® VOLYMETM in China. The company is also introducing its complementary Shape Up Holistic Individualized Treatment (HITTM) in the country, which addresses aging concerns caused by loss of structural support in the mid-face. The availability of these targeted solutions for the mid-face region is demonstrative of Galderma's commitment to meeting patient and injector needs in China. In the past decade, the growth of China's aesthetics medicine market has outpaced the global market; with relatively low market penetration, there remains significant potential for future growth.1 Developed using Galderma's proprietary OBTTM* gel technology, Restylane® VOLYMETM is indicated for the correction of mid-face volume deficit and/or mid-face contour deficiency through injections into the subcutaneous to supraperiosteal layers of the skin.2-3 Hyaluronic acid fillers are often patients' first choice for mid-face augmentation and have been shown to deliver high patient satisfaction and long-lasting effects.4 In China, hyaluronic acid fillers are among the top 10 most-sold aesthetics products.1

“We are delighted to deliver Galderma's innovative aesthetics solutions in China with the support of our research and development teams, as well as local partners and regulatory authorities. As the Chinese market continues to expand, we look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to deliver our full, premium range of aesthetics products to meet the varied and individual needs of patients and injectors.” GERRY MUHLE

HEAD OF GLOBAL PRODUCT STRATEGY

GALDERMA

Developed with a global community of injectors, the Shape Up HITTM is the latest of Galderma's HITsTM to be introduced in China, designed to create a common language to facilitate a two-way dialogue between patient and practitioner to align on patient priorities and keep satisfaction at the forefront.

"Aesthetic plastic surgery is an artistic creation under medical constraints, embodying a holistic and individualized approach. Facial expressions are controlled by 42 muscles which convey emotions such as joy, anger, sorrow, and happiness. These muscles are also involved in language, chewing, and other activities. The appearance of the mid-face is crucial in interpersonal communication. Together, Restylane® VOLYMETM and the Shape Up HITTM enable patients to maintain their natural facial expressions while also supporting injectors to deliver a youthful and long-lasting aesthetic effect." PROFESSOR HAIYAN CUI

DIRECTOR OF THE INSTITUTE OF AESTHETIC PLASTIC SURGERY AND MEDICINE

TONGJI UNIVERSITY DIRECTOR OF THE PLASTIC & COSMETIC SURGERY DEPARTMENT

TONGJI HOSPITAL OF TONGJI UNIVERSITY

HITTM is an individualized treatment approach which enables injectors to leverage their expertise with the renowned Galderma Restylane® portfolio to optimize aesthetic outcomes while prioritizing patient satisfaction. The Balanced Profile HITTM was Galderma's first HITTM to be introduced in China in 2023, providing a framework for practitioners to conduct a full objective facial assessment for the patient and help bring balance to their profile. HITTM naturally springboards from Galderma's AARTTM (Assessment, Anatomy, Range, Treatment) methodology for a new generation of individualized aesthetics.

Restylane® is the largest and most diverse range of individually engineered hyaluronic acid fillers on the market, approved in more than 80 countries and regions, and with over 65 million treatments administered worldwide.5-8

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information:

Notes and references:

* Optimal Balance Technology – OBT

Deloitte. China Aesthetic Medicine Outlook Report. Accessed May 2024. Available online .Talarico S et al. High patient satisfaction of a hyaluronic acid filler producing enduring full-facial volume restoration: An 18-month open multicenter study. J Dermatol Surg. 2015; 41: 1361-1369.Galderma. Restylane Instructions for Use.Trinh LN & Gupta A. Hyaluronic acid fillers for midface augmentation: A systematic review. Facial Plast Surg. 2021; 37(5): 576-584.Öhrlund A. New method to study the balance of firmness and flexibility for HA fillers. Poster presented at AMWC 2019.Galderma. Data on file. MA-57232.Galderma. Data on file. MA-33939.Galderma. Data on file. QMS-3637.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink