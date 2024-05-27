Tagthai Has Joined Hands With Dhipaya Insurance And Dhipaya Takaful. Offering Free Accident Insurance For Tourists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAGTHAi, a national tourism platform, announced a collaboration with Dhipaya Insurance. All tourists using TAGTHAi Pass will receive accident insurance for free

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TAGTHAi has joined hands with Dhipaya Insurance to enhance the safety of tourists traveling in Thailand by offering complimentary accident insurance, "Dhipaya Takaful."TAGTHAi, a national tourism platform, announced a collaboration with Dhipaya Insurance. All tourists using TAGTHAi Pass, a virtual travel card, will receive this accident insurance from Dhipaya Insurance for free, aligning with the Government Tourism Stimulating Project under the“Safe Thailand” campaign. This initiative aims to continuously attract tourists of all countries and religions to Thailand and support Thai economy through the tourism sector.Mrs. Thiratida Kuvantrarai, CEO of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd., a national tourism platform service provider,“TAGTHAi”, said that it was a pleasure to join hands with Dhipaya Insurance to provide an accident insurance, "Dhipaya Takaful" to all tourists who purchase any types of TAGTHAi Pass for safe travel in Thailand. We hope that this collaboration could contribute to the quality and a positive image for Thai tourism.“Accident insurance is significantly related to our lives because, in our daily lives, accidents can happen at any time, such as road accidents, car crashes, or slips and falls. Thus, having accident insurance coverage while traveling can reduce the risk of expenses and facilitates medical treatment, creating positive impression for tourists while traveling in Thailand.”Dr. Pollarat Ekkayokkaya, Vice President of Sales and Marketing 2, of Dhipaya Insurance Public Company Limited, said that Dhipaya Insurance, with over 72 years of expertise, understands the needs of all groups of customer. So, we have designed "Dhipaya Takaful," the first insurance policy in Thailand compliant with Islamic principles, to ensure comprehensive coverage for everyone.“This joining will enhance tourists' confidence with the accident insurance, which has a maximum coverage of 70,000 Baht, covering medical expenses, death, disability compensation, and emergency transfer or body transportation costs. All tourists who utilize the TAGTHAi Pass will receive this coverage, and we hope that this benefit could enhance Thailand's tourism industry.”The accident insurance, specifically offered to tourists who purchase TAGTHAi Pass (totaling 2,500 insurance policies), is available to tourists of all nations and religions as it adheres to Islamic principles, similar to Halal food, which are foods that people from all religions and beliefs can consume.”All Thai and foreign customers aged 20-70 who purchase TAGTHAi Pass will receive "Dhipaya Takaful" accident insurance from Dhipaya Insurance for free, providing 24-hour coverage for the virtual travel card's duration, from today until March 31, 2025, or until all policies are claimed. For people who interested in purchasing TAGTHAi Pass to receive this free accident insurance can download and purchase it through TAGTHAi Application:

