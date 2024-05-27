               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Rottweiler To Golden Retriever-7 Dog Breeds Who Enjoy Rain


5/27/2024 2:00:32 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While not all dogs love the rain, some breeds are known to enjoy wet weather more than others due to their heritage and physical characteristics. Here are seven dog breeds that often enjoy the rain


Jack Russell Terrier

This energetic breed often enjoys water and swimming. They were bred for hunting, and many individuals loved playing in the water.


Rottweilers have a dense, water-resistant coat and are strong swimmers. They often enjoy water activities and play.


Known for their versatility and working ability, Belgian Malinois can enjoy water activities and are often used in search and rescue operations that involve water.


Golden Retrievers naturally love water and are often used in waterfowl hunting. Their dense, water-repellent coat helps them stay comfortable while swimming.


Some Dachshunds, particularly those bred for hunting waterfowl, enjoy swimming. Their love for water can vary, but many enjoy it.


Originally bred as hunting dogs, Cocker Spaniels often enjoy playing in water and can be enthusiastic about rainy weather.

Labrador Retriever

Known for their water-resistant double coats, Labs were originally bred for retrieving game in water. They typically love swimming and playing in the rain.

