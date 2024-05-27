IDS Next Partners With Absolute Hotel Services MEA & Dex Squared Hotel Management As Their Preferred Hospitality Cloud Solution Provider

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) IDS Next's FX Cloud platform continues to be the most comprehensive mobile-first native cloud platform for the hospitality industry



IDS Next's FX cloud suite is now the chosen hospitality solution for hotels managed under Absolute Hotel Services MEA (AHS MEA) and Dex Squared Hotel Management (DEX). This strategic decision underscores the FX platform's continued excellence. Signing a preferred vendor agreement, this significant collaboration between the three industry giants was formalised in Dubai on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024.



The FX cloud platform, offered by IDS Next, stands as one of the industry's best mobile-first native cloud platforms tailored specifically for the dynamic needs of hotels, restaurants, wellness, and leisure sectors. The solution is a game-changer promising unmatched flexibility and functionality, from seamless front-end interactions to streamlined back-office processes. Accessible from any device, anywhere, the FX cloud platform empowers businesses with agility at their core.



AHS MEA, recognised for its proven track record in hotel management and operations, is known for offering a unique range of services and consultancy to hospitality brands. Similarly, Dex Squared is renowned for its dedication to understanding hotel goals and aligning strategies with owners' visions. With a mission to bring solutions for modern hospitality, both companies identify IDS Next as an ideal partner in driving growth and success in the industry.



"This new partnership with Dex Squared and AHS MEA reaffirms IDS Next's dedication to providing groundbreaking solutions to our industry.", said Binu Mathews, IDS Next's CEO. "Time and again, our software has proven to meet the evolving needs of the industry."



Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh P Yadav, CRO at IDS Next, added, "We are thrilled to be the preferred solution provider for Dex Squared and AHS, and it is a testament to the trust earned by IDS Next over our 36-year journey in the industry, attuned to global and regional hospitality standards."



Kevork Deldelian, CEO of Dex Squared Hospitality and Managing Director of AHS MEA, further stated, "By aligning our expertise in hotel and restaurant management with that of IDS Next's innovative software solutions, we are poised to propel growth and success for the hotel brands we work with worldwide."



IDS Next is honoured to be partnered with two of hospitalityï¿1⁄2s prominent names and collaborate to bring robust solutions to the brands that trust us.



About Dex Squared

Dex Squared is a hotel management firm that uses diversified expertise in the field of hospitality solutions that secure the protection of the owner's assets through continuous assessment of the performance and finding the right model to meet the specific objectives of the ownership. Dex Squaredï¿1⁄2s range of flexible solutions ranges from Asset Management, Third-party Hotel Management, standalone consulting, advisory projects, and lease-to-operate services to achieve the mutual goals of owners/investors. Dex Squared Hospitality includes a team of the best-experienced executives in the industry, along with a strong partnership with all the company's affiliates. For more info, please visit:



About Absolute Hotel Services

AHS is one of Asia's fastest-growing hospitality management and branding companies, with an ever-expanding geographic portfolio of hotels, resorts and serviced residences.



Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, with regional offices in Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India and now Europe with more expansions planned, AHS and its brands have resonated with investors and consumers, contributing value to all stakeholders.



Covering the luxury to economy segments through its brands U Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Grand Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Hotels, Resorts & Residences, Eastin Easy, Eastin Estates, Travelodge, Vienna House, and Absolute Collection, AHS is also involved in the golf industry through Absolute Golf Services and is the exclusive operator of the Travelodge brand in Thailand through Travelodge Thailand. AHS has developed and continues to evolve relevant hospitality solutions which work. For more, visit



About IDS Next

IDS Next is the largest hospitality solutions provider in emerging markets, catering to global customers in 50+ countries with award-winning software. Streamlining both front and back-office hospitality operations, IDS Next provides full-stack ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, leisure and wellness sectors, and integrates with over 100 leading technology partners. Having over 35 years of experience, the company promises the most secure operations with its PA DSS-certified and GDPR-compliant solutions. Today, the company powers 220+ Hotel Chains, 300,000+ Rooms, 25,000+ POS Outlets and 300+ Leisure Venues across the globe and is trusted by multiple renowned hospitality brands including, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Choice Hotels and Louvre Hotels Group. For more, visit

