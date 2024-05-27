New Selection of Fonts in Morisawa Fonts Free Plan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Morisawa is now offering a new selection of fonts for the Free Plan which includes Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Latin, and Thai from 27th May.The free plan offers 5 fonts across 5 scripts. Examples include Role Serif Display, an elegant and easy-to-read Latin font, and UDJingxiheiGb4, a Gothic style Simplified Chinese font with great visibility, readability, and design appeal.New font selection from 27 May 2024:1 ARUDJingxiheiGb4 DB (Simplified Chinese)2 ARMingCn0 B (Traditional Chinese)3.A P-OTF Shimanami Std (Japanese)4 Serif Display Pro Regular (Latin)5 CDEQ TH Regular (Thai)Customers using the current Free Plan fonts are advised that access to these fonts will be deactivated. They may activate the new Free Plan fonts from 27th May.Date of the update:27th May 2024About Morisawa FontsMorisawa Fonts is a subscription service that offers unlimited access to over 3,000 high-quality and diverse fonts, featuring a great variety of Asian language fonts.About Morisawa Inc.Morisawa Inc. has been steadfast in its commitment to cultivating the future of typography by undertaking leading-edge research and development in the field. The company's mission is to contribute to the development of typography culture, which it regards as an invaluable collective property of humankind.Headquarters: Osaka, JapanPresident and CEO: Akihiko MorisawaMorisawa Fonts:For enquiries, kindly contact:

