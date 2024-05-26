Lucknow Hospitals Witness Surge In Patients With Heat-Related Disorders

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 27 (IANS) With the mercury soaring, emergency wards in hospitals here are brimming with patients suffering from dehydration, fever, nausea and abdominal pain.

Hospitals are reporting a threefold rise in patients with heat-related complications over the past month.

The Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital's emergency OPD, which previously saw 5-6 cases of vomiting and diarrhoea daily, is now getting 15-20 patients daily.

Similarly, Balrampur Hospital has witnessed a jump from 15 to 45-50 daily cases.

Lokbandhu Raj Narain Hospital is bearing the brunt of the surge, with cases skyrocketing from 20-25 to 80 per day.

King George's Medical University (KGMU) is reporting a similar trend, with daily cases of dehydration, fever, nausea, and abdominal pain soaring from less than 20 to around 100 per day.

Medical experts warn that the situation could worsen if the heatwave persists.

The medical superintendent of KGMU, Prof D. Himanshu, cautioned that prolonged exposure to high temperatures, coupled with increased humidity could trigger a rise in heatstroke cases, which can be fatal.

“The body is unable to sweat effectively in high humidity, leading to a rise in body temperature and potentially causing heatstroke,” he explained.

He emphasized the importance of staying hydrated and avoiding unnecessary sun exposure.

Faculty at the medicine department of KGMU, Prof Kausar Usman, said that temperature extremes can worsen chronic conditions, including cardiovascular, respiratory and diabetes-related conditions.

“Since heat puts more stress on organs like the heart and lungs as they function beyond their capacity, it could be hazardous for those having lung and heart issues. Besides, blood sugar levels can rise, and blood pressure may drop during extreme hot weather because of continuous sweating,” he added.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of SPM Civil Hospital, Dr Rajesh Srivastava, attributed the surge to the intense heat and exposure to hot winds. He urged residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure.

Director of Balrampur Hospital, Dr Pawan Kumar Arun, highlighted the dangers of consuming contaminated water and leftover food, which can lead to stomach infections and worsen heat-related illnesses.

Dr Ajay Shankar Tripathi of Lokbandhu Hospital pointed out that vomiting and diarrhoea can cause severe dehydration, making patients more susceptible to heatstroke. He advised people to drink boiled water to prevent further health complications.