Former Real Madrid Star Visits Petra

Petra, May 26 (Petra) -- Former Real Madrid player Michel Salgado and his family visited the city of Petra on Saturday and toured the historical and archaeological facilities in the southern city.Chief Commissioner of Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), Faris Briezat, received the Spanish star on Sunday to discuss the development of sports in the Petra region and the care-taking of age groups and youth.During his visit to Petra, Salgado was briefed on the tourism importance of the city as one of the Seven Wonders of the World and one of the most prominent tourist attractions in the region and the world.Salgado expressed his happiness to visit the city of Petra as a historical and beautiful opportunity to check first-hand on the monuments and archaeological facilities that Petra is famous for as one of the new seven wonders of the world.