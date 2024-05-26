IMIDRO, Subsidiaries achieve USD838M in indigenous mining equipment output

(MENAFN) The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) and its subsidiaries have made significant strides in indigenizing knowledge for the production of mining equipment and machinery, amounting to USD838 million in value during the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19.



According to Hassan Younesian, an advisor to the head of IMIDRO, this achievement surpassed the target for the year by 20 percent, amounting to USD144 million, and marked a remarkable 56 percent increase compared to the previous year.



Key players in Iran's mining and mineral industries, including Mobarakeh Steel Company, Khuzestan Steel Company, Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company, South Aluminum Corporation, Hormozgan Steel Company, Khorasan Steel Company, and Iran Alumina, have played pivotal roles in contributing to the domestic production of mining equipment and machinery.



In November 2023, Mohammad Mousavi, the deputy minister for heavy machinery and equipment industries, highlighted a significant milestone, stating that the manufacturing of road construction and mining machinery in Iran had surged by 100 percent during the Iranian calendar year 1401, which ended on March 20, 2023.



Mousavi revealed that 3,500 such machines were manufactured domestically during that year, indicating a robust growth trajectory. He emphasized efforts toward modernizing road construction machinery, noting that approximately 15,000 outdated machines, aged over 20 years, are slated for refurbishment. Thanks to initiatives by the private sector, 10 Iranian companies achieved a noteworthy 100 percent increase in production compared to the previous year.



Looking ahead, the Industry Ministry is committed to sustaining the upward trend in machinery production within the country. Plans are underway to realize a targeted 40 percent increase in output in the current year, underscoring Iran's ongoing efforts to bolster its domestic manufacturing capabilities in the mining and heavy machinery sectors.

