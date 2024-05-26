13 Indians Successfully Rescued And Repatriated From Laos

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, May 26 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Laos said on Sunday that it has successfully rescued and repatriated 13 Indians, including seven Odiya workers from a wood factory in Attapeu province and six Indian youngsters from the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in the Bokeo province of the Southeast Asian country.

"So far, the Embassy has rescued 428 Indians from Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR). We thank Lao authorities for their cooperation," the Embassy said in a post on X.

Stating that ensuring the safety and well-being of Indians remains its top priority, the Embassy also advised Indian workers coming to Laos/Lao PDR, to not get duped by fake or illegal job offers.

Earlier this month, the Embassy had issued an advisory detailing recent instances wherein Indian nationals were lured for employment through Thailand to Laos.

"These fake jobs are for posts such as 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' or 'Customer Support Service' by dubious companies involved in call-centre scams and crypto-currency fraud in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos. Agents in places such as Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore and India associated with these firms are recruiting Indian nationals by taking a simple interview and the typing test, and are offering high salaries, hotel bookings along with return air tickets and visa facilitation," the advisory stated.

It added that victims are illegally taken across the border into Laos from Thailand and held captive to work in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos under harsh and restrictive conditions.

"At times, they are taken hostages by criminal syndicates indulging in illegal activities and forced to work in strenuous conditions under constant physical and mental torture. In some other cases, Indian workers have been brought to Laos to work in other regions of Laos in low-cost jobs such as mining, wood factories, etc. In most cases, their handlers exploit them and endanger them in illegal work," the advisory mentioned.

Advising Indian nationals to not get enticed and entrapped in fraudulent or exploitative job offers, the Embassy requested them to exercise extreme caution and verify the antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer in Laos.

"Visa on Arrival in Thailand or Laos does not permit employment and the Lao authorities do not issue work permits to Indian nationals coming to Laos on such visas. Please note that those convicted of human trafficking crimes have been sentenced up to 18 years in prison in Laos," the advisory warned.