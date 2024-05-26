(MENAFN) A wave of controversy has engulfed British lawmakers following a parliamentary roundtable where members of the Azov Ukrainian military unit were greeted with applause. The Azov battalion, founded in 2014 by white supremacist Andrey Biletsky, has drawn widespread condemnation for its neo-Nazi ideology and alleged involvement in numerous human rights violations.



During the event, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly lauded the Azov members as "heroes," sparking outrage among critics who have long criticized the group's extremist affiliations. The militia's logo, bearing symbols reminiscent of the SS, has raised concerns about its ideological alignment and its integration into the Ukrainian armed forces.



The presence of three Azov members—Lieutenant Arseniy Fedosiuk, Ruslan Serbov, and Sergeant Vladimir Vernygora—at the parliamentary gathering further intensified the controversy. Fedosiuk and Serbov, previously captured in Mariupol in 2022, were among those handed over to Türkiye by Russia, only to be returned to Ukraine in violation of the agreed terms.



During the roundtable discussions, the Azov representatives reportedly addressed the plight of their fellow members still held captive by Russia, shedding light on the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and its adversaries. Photos of the meeting were shared on Azov's social media platforms, prompting criticism and calls for accountability from human rights organizations.



The incident has reignited debates surrounding the ethics of engaging with controversial military factions and the implications of extending diplomatic courtesies to groups accused of grave human rights abuses. As calls for transparency and accountability grow louder, the episode underscores the complex dynamics shaping international relations in conflict zones.

