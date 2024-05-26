Divya Khossla Gets Emotional During First Screening Of ‘Savi’ In Indore

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Divya Khossla became emotional during the first public screening of her film 'Savi, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Before the screening began, Divya addressed the audience, saying that neither her father nor her family had seen the film yet.

The actress was heard saying:“We haven't shown the movie to anyone yet. Even my own family, my dad, has not watched the film. You are the first ones to watch it, we have only watched it in the office. I am getting so emotional, I feel like I'm sitting with my family and watching the film.”

“This very first show is happening here tonight with all of you, and it is a moment of pride for me. I am very thankful I got to come here and watch it with all of you. I hope you all enjoy it with your family and friends,” Divya added.

'Savi' is a jailbreak thriller. It is set to release in cinemas on May 31.

An Abhinay Deo film, 'Savi', is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series.