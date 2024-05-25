Tragic! 6 Newborns Dead In Massive Fire At Baby Care Centre In Delhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A massive fire erupted at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar, New Delhi, on Saturday night (May 25), according to the police. Despite rescue efforts, at least six newborns succumbed to the injuries. The incident reportedly took place at 11.30 pm.



Upon receiving the information, police officials and firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire. According to a fire officer, the blaze was completely put out, and a total of 12 children were rescued. Unfortunately, 6 of them died, 1 is on a ventilator, and 5 others were hospitalized.

The rescued newborns have been shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU hospital.

Officials reported that the fire affected two buildings: the hospital and two floors of an adjacent residential building. A total of 11-12 people were rescued and shifted to hospitals. The police reported that the infants were rescued from the upper floors of the building. Officials noted that the fire erupted in the three-story structure, engulfing the entire building in flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

