Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Rise To About 500,080

The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 25, 2024 amount to about 500,080 invaders, including another 1,140 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,650 enemy tanks (+15 in the past day), 14,786 armored combat vehicles (+11), 12,929 artillery systems (+27), 1,082 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 814 air defense systems (+1), 356 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 10,414 unmanned aerial vehicles (+4), 2,209 cruise missiles, 27 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 17,608 motor vehicles (+39), and 2,104 special equipment units (+3).

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are repelling enemy offensive operations. The situation remains the hottest in the Kupiansk, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Kharkiv sectors.