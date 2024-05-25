Azerbaijan, UAE, Brazil Unite For Green Energy At Climate Dialogue

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



During his participation in the High-Level Segment of the "15thPetersburg Climate Dialogue" in Berlin on April 26, AzerbaijaniPresident Ilham Aliyev unveiled a new initiative for the COP duringan interview with "Euronews".

This initiative, known as the "troika", involves a partnershipmodel established between the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil, aimed atenhancing cooperation and continuity among past, present, andfuture COP presidents.

The primary goal of this partnership is to accelerate action onclimate change by supporting the "mission 1.5°C" and advocating forincreased efforts across all key areas of the Paris Agreement.

In his comment to Azernews on the issue, MPVugar Bayramov, an economist, said that the tripartite mechanism isa very successful model in terms of the efficient organization ofCOP events, and it is undoubtedly expected that this model will beused by other countries in the future.

"The Trinity approach is a new approach. That is, the UnitedArab Emirates, which held the COP event last year, is a model ofjoint cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil, which will be heldthis year and next year. This is a rather serious approach, butalso a useful one, as it allows both to learn from the positiveexperience of the previous year, and at the same time it will allowthe overall success and results of COP29 to be continued in a moreextended way in Brazil. Therefore, this model - the tripartitemechanism is a very successful model in terms of the efficientorganization of COP events, and it is undoubtedly expected thatthis model will be used by other countries in the next period, andthe possibilities of using this model are quite large. Of course,it is expected that other steps will be taken according to thecurrent results of this COP29."

The expert noted that the United Arab Emirates is one of themain investors in the green energy sector of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates are implementing alarge number of green energy production projects. Both the UnitedArab Emirates and Saudi Arabia attract investment. The United ArabEmirates is one of the main investors in the green energy sector ofAzerbaijan and provides an opportunity to attract the experience ofthe Arab Emirates and attract technology innovation, andinvestment. Therefore, the relations between the two countries aredeepening and developing. This, of course, means an opportunity formore useful and effective cooperation within the framework of COP29."

In recent years, significant investments have been directedtowards building and refurbishing energy infrastructure, with anotable surge in interest in alternative energy sectors.

The inauguration of the Garadag Solar Power Station (GES) marksthe onset of a new era. As the first station constructed withforeign investment in Azerbaijan, the project is a collaborationwith the prestigious "Masdar" company from the United ArabEmirates. Officially opened on October 26, 2023, the 230 MW solarplant stands as the largest in the Caspian region and the CIS,funded by a foreign investment totaling $262 million.

Producing 500 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually,the station is set to save 110 million cubic meters of natural gasand reduce carbon emissions by 200,000 tons, underscoringAzerbaijan's commitment to green energy and its obligationsconcerning carbon emissions. With aims to reduce greenhouse gasemissions by 40 percent by 2050 and establish a "zero emission"zone in liberated territories, Azerbaijan is already takingsignificant steps in this direction

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil areflourishing, characterized by growing diplomatic ties andincreasing economic collaboration. With both nations activelyseeking to expand their energy portfolios, there exists significantpotential for mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan attaches importance tocooperation with Brazil.

"Brazil is already one of the leading countries in the world. Itis a country included in the top twenty. Therefore, Azerbaijanattaches importance to its cooperation with Brazil. In the field ofgreen energy, there is already talk of more exchange ofexperiences. Because Azerbaijan is interested in both the exchangeof experiences and attracting investment. And from this context, ofcourse, cooperation will continue in the direction of the exchangeof experience between Brazil and our Azerbaijan."

The tripartite mechanism will not only support the moreefficient organization of COP29 and COP events in general, butalso, without a doubt, the presentation of Azerbaijan, theattraction of investment, in particular the green energy field, theexpert added.

Therefore, this mechanism can be applied as a model in the nextCOP events, and as a result of which will not only increase theeffectiveness of the organization of COP events as a whole but alsolead to more projects related to the development of green energy,both globally and regionally.