(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2024 - Awards Presentation Ceremony to Celebrate the Achievements of over 70 Top Hong Kong Design Talent and Honor Exceptional Winning Entries in Local and International Showcases

- A Stage to Highlight the Creativity and Power of Hong Kong's Smart Designs, Helping Designers Expand Business Opportunities

High-resolution images:





HONG KONG, May 24, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

Organized by The Hong Kong Exporters' Association and supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the Lead Sponsor, the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards (HKSDA) 2024 held its award ceremony yesterday at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. This yearly showcase, a cornerstone event of the local product design and export industry, celebrated over 70 local award-winning designers with a total of 76 awards.

A wide group of industry representatives and peers witnessed the honor presented to the awarded designers and their smart designs. The gold award winners also shared their creative philosophies and experiences at the event. To further promote the awarded smart designs, following the awards presentation ceremony, the HKSDA will exhibit winning works on various local and international platforms, aiming to connect the brands concerned with potential buyers worldwide. These initiatives are designed to help local designers open up more markets and bring them more networking opportunities, which is in line with the HKSDA's mission to support local designers and companies in exploring new business avenues and transformation opportunities.

HKSDA 2024 Received Overwhelming Response with over 430 Entries

Themed "Raise & Shine", this year's HKSDA comprises two main categories, namely "Corporate Group" and "Conceptual Group". To keep up with the latest developments of and market demands in the local design industry, the HKSDA this year has added new sub-categories under the corresponding main categories, including "DIY and Handicraft" (Gifts), "Outdoor" and "Kitchen and Tabletop" (Home and Houseware), as well as "Kidult and Collectable Toys" (Toys and Games), making a total of 15 sub-categories. This allows more original Hong Kong design products to participate in the competition.

The HKSDA 2024 has received enthusiastic response with over 430 entries received since the open call started in November last year, a 10% increase from the previous year. This year's professional jury, consisting of nine experts from the fields of design, marketing, academia, and product export, evaluated the entries based on various criteria including marketability, function, innovativeness, aesthetics, play and education value, as well as environmental considerations. After two days of judging, 62 outstanding original Hong Kong designs emerged, and a total of 76 Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit Awards, as well as the Green Award and the Student Award were given out in the categories of "Corporate Group – Toys and Games", "Corporate Group – Gifts", "Corporate Group – Home and Houseware", and "Conceptual Group".

Distinguished Guests and Industry Representatives Witnessed the Excellence of“Smart Designs” from over 70 Local Designers

The HKSDA 2024's awards ceremony was held yesterday to honor a group of local award-winning designers. It was an honor to have Mr. LEUNG Wang Ching, Clarence, BBS, JP, Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Guest of Honour of the awards presentation ceremony. He was joined by fellow guests and industry representatives, including Mr. Eric Sun, Chairman of The Hong Kong Exporters' Association, and others, who witnessed the presentation of awards to the winning smart design works. Over 70 award-winning Hong Kong designers gathered at the venue to celebrate their design excellence, with the Gold Award winners sharing their creative philosophies and experiences of participating in the competition.

Winning Entries Showcase Creative Power of Hong Kong, Elevating Local Original Designs to Global Stage with New Business Opportunities

Mr. Eric Sun, Chairman of The Hong Kong Exporters' Association, commented "Since the inaugural HKSDA in 2012, this project has been dedicated to discovering outstanding talent in Hong Kong's product design sector. Now in its 13th year, the HKSDA has evolved into a major industry event, favored by the gifts, product design, and procurement industries. It has also established a reputation for the awarded designs' excellent product quality among domestic and international buyers. I am grateful for the Government's and industry's strong support over the years, which has helped continuously raise the standard of the entries. This year's award-winning entries combine innovation, aesthetics, and practical elements, demonstrating Hong Kong's innovation and immense potential in the field of smart design. Yesterday's award ceremony marks the beginning of a series of events, as the works of the winning designers will be consecutively exhibited in local and international events. We will continue to take on a leading role in nurturing local design talent through various activities, promoting Hong Kong's original designs, and actively bringing the city's excellent original designs to the international stage, thereby gaining wider recognition and exploring business opportunities for Hong Kong designers both at home and abroad."

This year's HKSDA winning works will be exhibited on various local and international platforms, accessible to both the industry and the public. These include an exhibition and a number of retail booths at a major shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui in June, showcase at Japan's renowned large-scale gifts and homeware trade fair "TOKYO LIFESTYLE Week" in July, and participation in "MAISON & OBJET" exhibition in Paris, France, in September. These opportunities will allow the winning designers and the brands concerned to connect with potential buyers from around the world, helping them explore new business opportunities, exchange design ideas, and step onto the international stage.

Gold Awards in Four New Categories Follow Closely Current Industry and Market Trends

Over the years, the HKSDA has had received over 5,000 original design entries from more than 2,700 participating companies. To keep up with the latest developments of and market demands in the local design industry, the HKSDA adds four new sub-categories in the latest edition, including "DIY and Handicraft" (Gifts), "Outdoor" and "Kitchen and Tabletop" (Home and Houseware), as well as "Kidult and Collectable Toys" (Toys and Games). The Gold Award winners in these new categories are:



DIY and Handicraft:“Hong Kong Voyage - Sail Under the Rock” is designed by the city's only mechanical paper art brand, combining traditional paper arts with the mechanical era to narrate the story of Hong Kong;

Outdoor: "ppp" Tote is a covetable "Party and Picnic, Packable” Tote Bag. It integrates a picnic mat into a simply designed tote bag, making outdoor activities more convenient;

Kitchen and Tabletop:“Sustainably Yours! Biodegradable Sponge Cloth" is made from Leaffy Sponge Cloth, a material that can absorb up to 20 times its weight in water and is far more environmentally friendly than paper towels and plastic sponges; Kidult and Collectable Toys:“HongKong Machines Blind Box - Tourist Version” draws inspiration from the city's transportation tools, lightboxes, mailboxes, and more, creating a nostalgic Hong Kong souvenir.



The winner list of all categories' Gold Awards is at Annex. For the complete list of winners, please visit the official website of the HKSDA: .

For more information, please go to the HKSDA's website:



Photo Captions:







Photo 1: Mr. Eric Sun, Chairman of The Hong Kong Exporters' Association, commented that the“Hong Kong Smart Design Awards” will continue to shoulder the role of a leader, through various activities cultivating local design talents, promoting Hong Kong's original designs, and actively bringing Hong Kong's excellent original designs overseas.







Photo 2: Mr. LEUNG Wang Ching, Clarence, BBS, JP, Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region served as the Guest of Honor of the event, and together with fellow guests and industry representatives, witnessed the presentation of the winning works of the HKSDA 2024.







Photo 3: Mr. LEUNG Wang Ching, Clarence, BBS, JP, Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Centre), Mr. Eric Sun, Chairman of The Hong Kong Exporters' Association (3rd from right), and Ms. Helena Chiu, Vice Chairman of The Hong Kong Exporters' Association and Project Convenor of the HKSDA, (3rd from left), and Mr. Benson Pau, Honorary Chairmen of The Hong Kong Exporters' Association, along with other guests, were among the first to appreciate the award-winning designs of the HKSDA 2024.







Photo 4: Mr. LEUNG Wang Ching, Clarence, BBS, JP, Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Centre), Mr. Eric Sun, Chairman of The Hong Kong Exporters' Association (4th from left), and Ms. Helena Chiu, Vice Chairman of The Hong Kong Exporters' Association and Project Convenor of the HKSDA, (4th from right), took a group photo with the professional jury of this year's awards, and congratulated the winning designers.







Photo 5: Mr. LEUNG Wang Ching, Clarence, BBS, JP, Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (5th from left; front row), Mr. Eric Sun, Chairman of The Hong Kong Exporters' Association (4th from left; front row), and Ms. Helena Chiu, Vice Chairman of The Hong Kong Exporters' Association and Project Convenor of the HKSDA, (5th from right; front row), took a group photo with the supporting organizations of the HKSDA 2024, to express their gratitude for their staunch support.







Photo 6: A group of attending guests, industry representatives, and winning designers joined together for the group photo, and witnessed the exceptional winning works.







Photo 7: The award-winning designs from over 70 of Hong Kong's top designers were displayed on-site, with a total of 76 awards presented. The HKSDA 2024 will arrange to showcase the winning works on different local and overseas platforms.





Appendix:

List of Gold Award winners of all categories of the HKSDA 2024

1. Winners of the Corporate Group - Toys and Games Category







Infant & Pre-school Toys Category

"My First Interactive Circuit Set - Wooden Block & Block"

Introducing the product designed for children aged 3 to 6. Customize your modules with music, lights, and more to stimulate creativity. The building blocks offer innovative safety features, easy snap-together assembly, and portable modules. Explore circuit concepts and unleash children's imagination with eco-friendly FSC-certified wood. Join us in fostering a sustainable future!







Kidult & Collectable Toys Category

"HongKong Machines Blind Box - Tourist Version"

HongKong Machines Blind Box Set - Tourist Version: Souvenirs with a twist from Hong Kong











STEM/STEAM Toys (Educational) Category

"Get Lost!"

In this game, you'll race against the others and use social labels and logical deduction skills to locate all your family members in a mall. Don't get lost in the labels!







Traditional Toys & Games Category

"Mahjongdao"

A much-loved game around Asia, mahjong takes center stage at gatherings and celebrations with family and friends across the region. The exquisite MahjongDao created by PAPERY will go above and beyond to impress mahjong-playing guests in your home!





2. Gold Winners of the Corporate Group - Gifts Category







Corporate Promotional Gifts Category

"Vortex Athletica"

The Vortex Athletica sport water bottle combines superior functionality with an appearance that places material variety at the centre of attention.

Made from high-quality single-walled 18/8 stainless steel, Vortex Athletica is not only robust, but also a true lightweight at only 238g.

The lid is designed for functionality and hygiene. It can be completely disassembled for easy cleaning. The durable carrying strap is flexible and adapts to individual needs.

Every piece of this stainless steel flask is dishwasher safe.











Occasional & Festival Category

"Waving Maneki neko"

Waving Lucky Cat 3D Wooden Puzzle showcases the beauty of traditional craftsmanship while seamlessly blending auspiciousness and artistry. This unique decorative piece not only adds a new level of joy to any space but also brings good luck and prosperity. What sets this puzzle apart is the hands-on experience of assembling it into a three-dimensional model, allowing individuals to actively participate in the creation process. By engaging in the assembly, you can create a deeper connection with and appreciation for the cultural significance of the lucky cat symbol. The Waving Lucky Cat 3D Wooden Puzzle is not just a decorative item, but a meaningful symbol of positive energy and blessings.











Personal Accessories Category

"SCANFC® Engineered Watchbands"

SCANFC® Engineered Watchbands is an innovative phygital. It integrates the NFC technology

inside and enhances the daily user experience. The designed hook and loop fastening allows users to wear it easily. With the NFC tech, it allows the user to explore the hyperlink and create their own automation

by tapping with NFC smartphone. It is fashionable to mix and match with both casual and formal wears.











DIY & Handicraft Category

"Hong Kong Voyage - Sail Under the Rock"

100% paper made. The only mechanical paper art brand in Hong Kong. With the theme around Hong Kong stories, combining traditional paper art and the Age of Machines, "Sail under the Lion Rock" is created. By turning the front handle, the paper boat in the product will look like riding on the waves to move forward, signifying that we have witnessed various ups and downs yet still have the spirit of moving forward courageously. Another highlight is that the paper and materials of the machine parts used in it all come from nature, with a view to conveying the message of peaceful coexistence between people and between people and nature.





3. Gold Winners of the Corporate Group - Home and Houseware







Kitchen and Tabletop Category

"Sustainably Yours! Biodegradable Sponge Cloth"

Leaffy Sponge Cloth is a reusable, compostable cloth that can be used to clean in replacement of paper towels and plastic sponges.

Each sponge cloth is made of 70% Wood Cellulose and 30% Cotton making the cloth 100% Biodegradable.

Fully reusable and Earth-Friendly. Each cloth with the ability to be washed and reused can save up to 17 rolls of wasteful paper towels.

Leaffy Sponge Cloth is a thick, soft, ultra-absorbent combination of sponge and cloth. It is able to wick up to 20 times its weight in liquids, making it capable of handling a wide array of messes.







Outdoor Category "ppp" Tote

"ppp" Tote is covetable "Party and Picnic, Packable" Tote Bag. Inspired by actual experience of users who, may be friends or couples, love party and picnic together in city park or natural environment, the Picnic Pad is designed to be easily packed into the tote bag, enables partying and picnicking easily anytime, anywhere.











Smart Living Category "Laputa"

Living in the city is always full of stress, pressure, and emotional challenges. To maintain the well-being of our mental state, reserving some quality "me time" in a day to unwind our emotional tension is important.

In response to this concept, Laputa Sofa is designed not only to provide physical comfort and relaxation to us but also soothe and calm our emotions through the controllable ambient lighting and the built-in Bluetooth

audio system that allows us to play music from our mobile devices as desired.







Wellness & Personal Care Category "WarmerShoulder"

WarmerShoulder, the 3-dimensional smart textile shoulder cap, is seamlessly produced all in one piece and perfectly covers the shoulder to offer the ultimate comforting warmth.

WarmerShoulder weighs only 88g without a slim power bank. The lightness, and elasticity of WarmerShoulder, together with the suspender design allow wearers to move in most directions. It gently warms your shoulder which involves several joints that combine with tendons and muscles. The heat helps relax tense muscles and soothe a stiff shoulder. It can help relieve muscle pain and arthritis in the shoulder.





Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.