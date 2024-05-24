GCC Welcomes Icj's Decision To Stop Attack On Rafah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) welcomed the decision issued on Friday by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which orders that the Israeli occupation immediately stop its military attack and any other action in Rafah.

The GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohmed Albudaiwi said in a statement on Friday that this decision, issued by the highest international judicial body, reflects the international communitys commitment to international law and justice, and enhances the protection of the rights of the Palestinian people.

Albudaiwi affirmed the full support of the GCC countries for the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle to obtain their legitimate rights and establish their State, calling on the international community, with all its organizations and institutions, to put pressure on the Israeli occupation forces, to take the necessary measures to ensure their compliance with these decisions and to stop their hostile and brutal actions against the Palestinian people.