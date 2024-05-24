Over 100 People Feared Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Kaokalam Village In Papua New Guinea (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) More than 100 people are believed to have been killed in a landslide that struck a remote part of Papua New Guinea on Friday, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The disaster re port

edly hit Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, situated approximately 600 kilometers (370 miles) northwest of Port Moresby, the capital of the South Pacific island nation. The landslide occurred at around 3 a.m. local time.

Residents have estimated the death toll to be over 100, though authorities have not yet confirmed this figure. Villagers fear that the actual number of fatalities could be significantly higher, with social media videos showing locals pulling bodies from the debris.

The Papua New Guinea government and police have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

Papua New Guinea is a diverse and developing nation predominantly composed of subsistence farmers. The country is home to 800 languages and has a population of 10 million, making it the most populous South Pacific nation after Australia, which has 27 million people. The nation faces significant infrastructural challenges, with few roads extending beyond the larger cities, complicating emergency response efforts in remote areas.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, the scale of the disaster and the full impact on Kaokalam Village remain to be fully assessed.