After Iphone, Google Pixel Smartphone Will Be 'Made In India'; Check All Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Google plans to begin producing Pixel smartphone

s&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> smartphone

s

in India soon. Tamil Nadu will be the site of the tech giant's flagship smartphone

production. The southern state is probably where the corporation will also manufacture drones.

The news was also confirmed by Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin who said that for the first time Google Pixel manufacturing

Unit to be set up in Tamil Nadu.

The new manufacturing

facilities will be built in collaboration with Foxconn Technology

Group, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer. Additionally, its affiliate, Wing, may begin manufacturing

drones in Tamil Nadu.

Following a visit to the US by a state team led by Industries Minister Rajaa and Foxconn officials, the tech giant expressed interest in opening a facility near Chennai. They met with senior Google managers in Mountain View, California. This comes after Google revealed intentions to begin producing Pixel 8 smartphone

s&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> smartphone

s

in India in 2023. However, at the time, the corporation did not provide a precise location.

Google is not the first business to manufacture smartphone

s&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> smartphone

s

in India on a local basis. A chunk of Apple's iPhone manufacture has been moved from China to India, where Samsung

Electronics

Co. has also set up assembly lines.

The most recent advancement would strengthen Tamil Nadu's ecosystem for mobile manufacturing

. The southern state is the leader in India's mobile phone manufacturing

industry, in addition to Tata's electronics operations and component ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Google is introducing AI-powered editing features to older Pixel smartphone

s&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> smartphone

s

. These features were previously only available on the Google Pixel 8 lineup. The tech giant had promised to make AI features like Magic Editor accessible to all users starting May 15, and it has now started rolling out these new features.

Iphone

-Google-Pixel-Smartphone-Will-Be-Made-In-India-Check-All-Details" target="_blank">

MENAFN24052024007385015968ID1108254351