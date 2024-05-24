French Media Progress Against X In Legal Battle Over Payments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: A Paris court ruled on Thursday that X needed to provide French media

with information about how much money it makes from publishing their content as part of a legal

battle over rights payments.

A dozen media

outlets including Le Monde, Le Figaro and AFP are seeking payment of so-called neighbouring rights. The EU created in 2019 the form of copyright that allows print media

to demand compensation for using their content.

The ruling orders X to act within two months to provide the media

organisations with data including the number of views of their information, the number of clicks on the content, as well as data about reader engagement such as retweets, likes and sharing.

X was required to inform the media

about the revenue generated in France by X from this information, according to a copy of the ruling.

X was also ordered to describe how its algorithms lead it to publishing the media

content.

The information, which must remain confidential, is necessary for a "transparent evaluation" of the amount the media

consider due for publication of their content under neighbouring rights legislation, said the ruling.

The judge handed down the ruling under an accelerated procedure and the media

outlets will need to return to court for a ruling forcing X to pay.

But AFP's chief executive Fabrice Fries hailed the ruling as a "decisive step" in getting the new right honoured in practice as it recognises that X is subject to the law.

"The ruling confirms that X/Twitter is subject to neighbouring rights for the media

and it forces the platform to provide information required by the law to determine the payments" due to media

outlets, he wrote on X.

France as a test case

Last year the media

outlets, which also include the Huffington Post and Les Echos-Le Parisien, filed a suit after X refused to negotiate. A hearing was held on March 4 after media

tion efforts failed.

AFP's lawyer Julien Guinot-Delery called the ruling unprecedented. "X's obstruction can no longer continue."

X's lawyers declined to im media

tely comment on the ruling.

But during the March hearing X's lawyer argued the platform is not subject to the neighbouring rights law, which resulted from an EU directive, as it is users that post content on the platform.

France has been a test case for the EU rules on neighbouring rights and after initial resistance Google and Facebook both agreed to pay some French media

for articles shown in web searches.

Despite making payments to media

Google was recently fined 250 million euros ($270 million) for not negotiating in good faith with news publishers and failing to respect some of the promises it had made.