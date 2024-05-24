Exhibition Lines Of The Invisible Opened At Heydar Aliyev Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the Heydar Aliyev Center, within the framework of anotherproject, spectacular examples of sculpture have begun to beexhibited.

On May 23, an individual exhibition of the Italian sculptorGianfranco Megiato was opened in the Center.

Azernews reports that up to 40 of the author'sworks are displayed in the exhibition "Lines of the Invisible",which will last until October 26.

Before the opening ceremony, sculptor Gianfranco Megiato toldreporters that he felt satisfied that his works were exhibited atthe Heydar Aliyev Center. The sculptor noted that this place meansinfinity for him. He said that he was inspired by the building ofthe Center in some of his works.

"Exhibiting my works in this place was an incentive for me. I alsowant to note that 19 of the works included in the exposition arepresented to the public for the first time," added CanfrancoMegiato.

Among the works prepared for the Baku exhibition are"Germination", "Quantum Breath", "Mistral", "Science andKnowledge", "Awakening".” ("Awakening"), "Creation" and otherswill create great interest in the viewer.

The exposition is set up in the park area, lobby and exhibitionhall of the Center. The 6-meter-high work "Germination" located infront of the center has a special meaning. The work "we are allleaves of one tree, cells of one organism, parts of one being humanity accepts these concepts of unity and brotherhood toeliminate the dual approach, there will be neither peace norrespect for the environment to which we belong," he conveys hisidea.

Opening the event, Assistant to the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarovpointed out that the Center has presented the works of manysculptors for a long time. He said that the works included in theexhibition will be of great interest to visitors and expressed hisgratitude to those who contributed to the creation of theexhibition, especially Mr. Megiato, for his sensitive approach tothis work.

People's artist Farhad Khalilov said that the exhibition createsa unique harmony with the Heydar Aliyev Center building. "When theword Italy is heard, many people have wonderful, warm feelings intheir hearts. I think that we have native, similar feelings," saidthe People's Artist.

Gianfranco Megiato opened his eyes to the world in 1963 inVenice, home of the International Art Exhibition - Biennale, whichis recognized as the world's famous platform in the field of modernart. He studied sculpture at the State Art Institute right here started exhibiting his works at the age of 16. The artiststructures his sculptures in such a way that these works embody theturbulent path of a person trying to understand himself and hisrich inner world.

In addition to his native Italy, the sculptor's works are soldin the USA, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, the United ArabEmirates, Great Britain, China, Denmark, France, India,Switzerland, Spain, Kuwait, Monaco, the Netherlands, Portugal,Russia, Singapore, Ukraine and others. exhibited in countries of his sculptures decorate the landmarks of differentcountries. The works of Gianfranco Megiato are also used in thestage design. The scenery in Bizet's opera "Carmen", staged at theScolasium archaeological park in Italy, was built from thesculptures created by Gianfranco Megiato. The artist was awardedthe ICOMOS/UNESCO prize for his skillful combination of antiquityand modernity in his sculptural installations, which have greatperformance power and aesthetic value.

