Cannabisnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp.'S (SFWJ) Subsidiary Moving Forward With Strategic Expansion Plans

) Software Effective Solutions' (OTC: SFWJ) majority-owned subsidiary, Eko2o Environmental Solutions S.A.S., is expanding operations into Costa Rica and the broader Central American market.“As the company moves forward with expansion plans, Eko2o provides invaluable insights and expertise gained from being at the forefront of agricultural innovation and offering cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability in farming practices... Factors contributing to the company's decision to expand into these key markets are the region's rich biodiversity, its progressive environmental policies, and a growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices. Eko2o's strategic expansion plans include establishing partnerships with local organizations, setting up operations that will serve as centers for research and development, and introducing its state-of-the-art agricultural technology

solutions to the market,” a recent article reads.“Costa Rica and Central America are regions known for their commitment to environmental sustainability and high agricultural potential,” said Eko2o CEO Juan Ricardo Velez.“This makes them the perfect match for Eko2o's mission and expertise. We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with local farmers and businesses to promote sustainable agriculture that benefits both the economy and the ecosystem.”

About SFWJ/MedCana

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology

and cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings. For more information, visit the company's website at .

