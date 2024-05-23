Need For Joint GCC Media Work Stressed At Ministers' Meet

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ministers of Information of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries held their 27th meeting yesterday in Doha.

HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer al-Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) chaired the meeting, with the participation of the ministers of information of the GCC countries and GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs Khalid bin Ali al-Sunaidi.

HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer al-Thani said in his opening speech:“For more than 7 months, we have been following the tragic events and conditions experienced by the residents of the Gaza Strip, which have become the top priorities of media

outlets and platforms. Israel is directly and deliberately targeting those working in the media

field to silence... Those who report the truth. We perceive double standards among the global media

as a whole, with its bias when covering these events and thus its influence in shaping global public opinion.”

He stressed the importance of co-ordination between Gulf media

outlets on publishing and broadcasting Palestinian content in various languages, to build a supportive international public opinion.

HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer pointed out that the different challenges facing Gulf societies are imposed by the internal, regional or international environment, pointing that these challenges place on media

persons the burden of improving the performance and content of various outlets to reflect the aspirations and interests of Gulf societies, keep pace with the rapid regional and international developments, and contribute to achieving greater integration and unity among the Gulf countries, in a way that translates the vision and directions of the leaders of the GCC countries.

He added that it is worth emphasising the joint media

co-operation strategy 2023-2030 for the GCC countries, the general framework of which was approved by the Supreme Council of the GCC in its 43rd session, noting the importance of accelerating the pace of the work of the mechanisms and executive tools necessary to activate them, as a reference and road map for joint Gulf media

