Dubai: 30 Electric Buses To Transport Passengers In 3 Major Areas

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will deploy 30 electric buses to serve the passengers

in Business Bay, Al Wasl Road and Dubai Mall, as part of its plan to convert diesel-powered buses to electric vehicles

and in line with Dubai's zero-emission public transport

strategy.

The RTA has yet to announce the fee structure for electric buses and rollout.

In August last year, passengers

got free rides when RTA introduced an electric bus trial service along the route from La Mer to Al Sufouh.

Commuters were still required to tap their nol card to use the electric bus, but they were not charged during the trial period. The electric bus route covered La Mer South, Rashid Bin Bakhait Masjid, Majlis Al Ghoreifa, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim Park, Wild Wadi, Mercato Mall, Burj Al Arab, Al Sufouh Tram Station and Dubai Offshore Sailing Club.

RTA said they are gradually converting the current bus fleet that operates on internal combustion engines (diesel) into electric and environment-friendly buses.

Dubai's clean energy strategy calls for an increase in the use of electric and hybrid vehicles

, as well as energy-efficient street lights and facilities, noted RTA.

