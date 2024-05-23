7 Indians Killed, 40 Injured In Chemical Plant Explosion In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 23 (KUNA) -- At least seven people were killed and 40 others injured

on Thursday following an explosion inside a chemical factory in Thane district of Maharashtra, according to officials.

following a boiler explosion at Amudan Chemicals located in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area around 1.40 pm Local Time, the Press Trust of India said, quoting officials.

Chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation Yasin Tadvi said five men and two women were killed and their bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Maharashtra Industries Minister

Uday Samant told PTI those killed were working in neighbouring factories as per the preliminary information, saying the blast was heard a kilometre away and glass windows of adjoining buildings cracked and several houses in the vicinity were damaged.

The doomed plant

had restarted only a few days ago after remaining out of operation for the last few months.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister

Devendra Fadnavis expressed sorrow in the tragic incident and said all the injured

have been shifted to nearby government

hospitals for treatment.

Apart from firefighters, National Disaster Response Force, local police and officials are continuing rescue efforts, he said. (end)

