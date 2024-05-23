SAG Actor And Content Creator Megan Nager Shines In New Google Chrome Commercial Featuring Maluma

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Actor Megan Nager stars in the new Google Chrome commercial "Cruisin with Chrome," featuring global music sensation Maluma.

- Megan NagerMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SAG actor and content creator Megan Nager has added another exciting project to her impressive resume with her appearance in the latest Google Chrome commercial, "Cruisin with Chrome," featuring global music sensation Maluma. This innovative commercial seamlessly transitions into a dynamic music video for Maluma's newest hit single, "Pit Stop", which features a unique beat inspired by the sounds of a McLaren F1 team race car.In the commercial-turned-music video, Megan portrays Maluma's dedicated agent, who faces a crisis when the singer fails to appear on set for a music video shoot. Utilizing the power of Google Chrome's latest features, Nager's character scrambles to find a replacement (actor Adrian Martinez), who swoops in and saves the day.Megan Nager's portrayal of the quick-thinking agent adds a layer of humor and relatability to the commercial, showcasing her versatility and talent. Her ability to bring the character to life with charisma and wit enhances the overall appeal of the advertisement."I had a blast working on this project and bringing the story to life," said Megan Nager. "The collaboration with Maluma and the Google Chrome team was an incredible experience, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."The "Cruisin with Chrome" commercial is a testament to Google Chrome's commitment to innovation and creativity. By blending a compelling storyline with a dynamic music video, the commercial effectively showcases the browser's cutting-edge features while entertaining viewers.The "Cruisin with Chrome" commercial featuring Megan Nager, Adrian Martinez and Maluma is now available to watch on various digital platforms, including YouTube and Google Chrome's official channels.About Megan Nager:Megan Nager is a versatile actor known for her performances in film, television, and commercials. With a passion for storytelling and comedy, Megan continues to make a mark in the entertainment industry.About Google Chrome:Google Chrome is a leading web browser developed by Google, known for its speed, simplicity, and security. With a commitment to enhancing user experience, Google Chrome continues to innovate and provide tools that make browsing the web more efficient and enjoyable.About Maluma:Maluma is a Colombian singer, songwriter, and actor who has taken the music world by storm with his unique sound and charismatic stage presence. With numerous hits and a global fanbase, Maluma continues to push boundaries and create unforgettable music experiences.

