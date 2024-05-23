Government Procurement Department Concludes Training On JONEPS

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 23 (Petra) - The Government Procurement Department concluded a training program on the Jordan Online E-Procurement System (JONEPS) on Thursday.The program was conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, the Institute of Public Administration, and the World Bank.Hanadi Nabulsi, Director General of the Government Procurement Department, stated that the five-day program is part of a broader initiative to implement JONEPS across government agencies and units. The training aimed to equip representatives from these agencies with the skills to use the system effectively and to gather their feedback.Nabulsi mentioned that additional training sessions are planned, targeting approximately 200 employees from around 40 government agencies and units.JONEPS, funded by an $8.5 million grant from South Korea in 2015, is designed to facilitate all stages of the procurement process electronically.