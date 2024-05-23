Saudi aviation sector rises with historic Airbus deal, growth initiatives

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia is placing significant emphasis on advancing its aviation sector, characterized by substantial deals and notable expansions in international seat capacity in recent times, alongside concerted efforts to promote local industry development within the Kingdom. A pivotal moment in this trajectory unfolded during the opening session of the Future of Aviation Forum in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, where the announcement of the largest deal in the history of Saudi aviation was made in collaboration with Airbus. This monumental agreement encompasses the procurement of 105 aircraft for Saudi Airlines and Flyadeal.



Ibrahim Al-Omar, the Director General of Saudi Airlines, revealed that the group anticipates receiving the first batch of aircraft in the first quarter of 2026. This substantial acquisition is in addition to the 88 new aircraft slated for delivery over the next five years, underlining the Kingdom's commitment to bolstering its aviation capabilities and infrastructure.



The announcement of this historic deal coincided with the presentation of a report by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, which highlighted the significant economic contribution of the civil aviation sector to the Saudi economy, amounting to USD53 billion. The report also underscored a remarkable 123 percent growth in international seat capacity compared to pre-pandemic levels, indicative of the sector's resilience and adaptability.



Amidst discussions at the Future of Aviation Forum, which spans from May 20 to 22, 2024, attention was also directed towards exploring investment opportunities exceeding USD100 billion. This reflects Saudi Arabia's proactive stance in fostering a conducive environment for aviation-related investments and initiatives, further solidifying its position as a key player in the global aviation landscape.

