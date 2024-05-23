Kerala: 232 People Infected With Jaundice In Ernakulam's Vengoor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: In Vengoor, Ernakulam district, 232 people are currently suffering from jaundice, but the health department states that the disease is under control. The Ernakulam District Medical Officer (DMO) reported to the Muvattupuzha Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) that there are no new patients in the Panchayat and no new infections in Vengoor. The findings from the magisterial inquiry conducted by the RDO to determine the cause of the outbreak will be submitted to the District Collector within five days.

Kerala: Untreated water supply leads to outbreak of jaundice in Ernakulam's Vengoor; two deaths reported

Jaundice has spread in Vengoor's Mudakuzha panchayats. Following instructions from the District Collector, the Muvattupuzha Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) investigated the incident. Initially, the RDO visited the area and collected statements from the residents. Later, representatives from various departments and panchayat presidents were summoned to gather more evidence at the Muvattupuzha RDO office. Participants in the evidence collection included representatives from Health, Water Authority, Revenue, Police, Local Government, and other relevant sectors.

Two days ago, a woman identified as Karthyayani (51) of Kariyamburath House succumbed to jaundice at Vengoor in Perumbavoor.

On April 17, the first case of jaundice this season was reported within a family in Vengoor Panchayat, Kaippally. Subsequently, on April 19, two cases each were diagnosed in the 10th and 12th wards, prompting authorities to investigate the source of the outbreak. The probe revealed that those affected had used water from the Water Authority tank at Vakkuvally.

