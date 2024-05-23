Explosions In Belgorod In Morning - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Belgorod and Belgorod district, a missile alert was issued in the morning and explosions were heard.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Russian media.
"A missile alert has been issued in Belgorod and Belgorod district, according to the mayor's office. A series of explosions were heard in the city centre," the report said.
In turn, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, posted a photo of "air defence work" on Telegram . Read also:
Drone attacks
oil depot in Belgorod
region
"Belgorod. Russian air defence is again shelling civilians at a time when the Russians are selling our missiles to shoot down military targets. Good morning for Russians now sounds like this," he wrote.
As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, a drone attacked an oil depot in the village of Prokhorovka, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
