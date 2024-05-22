Tinygemsbreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc.'S (NASDAQ: GMGI) Expanse Studios, SOFTSWISS Partner To 'Inject Fresh Dynamism Into The Gaming Industry'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix Group's (NASDAQ: GMGI) distinguished iGaming brand and subsidiary, Expanse Studios, has entered a strategic partnership with SOFTSWISS, a leader in iGaming software solutions. According to the announcement, the collaboration marks a significant step in Expanse Studios' efforts to broaden its international presence and enrich the gaming options available via SOFTSWISS's vast network.“Partnering with Expanse Studios, renowned for its wide array of games with state-of-the-art graphics and animations, allows us to offer our clients a more diverse and engaging selection of games. This union is poised to inject fresh dynamism into the gaming industry, blending Expanse's innovative game designs with SOFTSWISS's robust platform capabilities, fostering greater player engagement and retention,” said Nikita Keino, head of partnerships at SOFTSWISS.

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. Besides Meridianbet and Expanse Studios, the company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. The company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law.

