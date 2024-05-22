1 Killed, 5 Injured In Bomb Attack In Iraq

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, May 23 (IANS) An Iraqi soldier was killed and five others wounded in a roadside bomb attack in Salahudin province north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a provincial police source said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a roadside bomb went off near an army vehicle in a village near the town of Tuz Khurmatu in the eastern part of Salahudin, Mohammed al-Bazi from the media office of the provincial police command told Xinhua news agency.

The blast destroyed the vehicle, killing a soldier and wounding five others onboard, al-Bazi said, adding that an investigation was launched into the incident as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The attack came following another one in the province last week, which was conducted by militants of the Islamic State (IS) group and killed an army officer and four soldiers.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017.

However, IS remnants have sneaked into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.