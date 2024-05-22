Dr. Narayan Hulse, A Pioneer In Advanced Mako Robotic Technology For Total Knee Replacement In Bangalore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bangalore, India – [22-05-2024] –





Dr. Narayan Hulse, a leading knee orthopedic surgeon, offers the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Total Knee Replacement surgery. Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery is an innovative, minimally invasive, and precise knee replacement surgery.

It ensures faster recovery and better long-term outcomes.



Dr. Hulse is considered one of the best when it comes to total knee replacement in Bangalore with expertise in traditional as well as robotic joint replacement surgery, arthroscopy, and pelvic-acetabular trauma. Undoubtedly, he is one of the most committed surgeons to resolve his ailing patients. Emphasizing on the Mako Software technology, Dr. Hulse says, 'I am promoting Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery as it offers next-level precision in knee replacement procedures. This surgery is a level above the traditional knee replacement surgery and promises better outcomes. It involves the creation of a personalized 3D model of the knee's anatomy at the planning stage to ensure a well-fitting implant that perfectly fits the patient's knee during the surgery.

Mako Robotic Total Knee Replacement has a track record of successfully treating patients who are still in pain despite conservative treatments and/or are suffering from severe knee pain. This procedure suits patients with osteoarthritis or other joint degenerative conditions.

Ms. Vishaka Goyal, the co-founder of ClinicSpots, a healthcare and doctor discovery platform, says, 'Dr. Narayan Hulse is a marvelous joint replacement and one of the best Orthopedic doctors in India with vast experience. His dynamic and innovative approach has resolved the joint conditions of many patients and helped them resume active lifestyles. His extensive planning before the joint replacement surgery indicates his commitment to ensuring the patient's best possible recovery.

Dr. Hulse explains that the Mako System, a software that helps him plan the surgery. With the 3D model of the knee, Dr. Hulse then guides the Mako Robotic-Arm to remove the diseased part of the knee, including the cartilage and bone, followed by inserting the Triathlon Total Knee implant.



He further adds that MAKO technology helps surgeons deliver a customized surgical experience depending on the affected body part and the diagnosis of the patient's condition. His website carries numerous patient testimonials describing their treatment journey and recovery through the MAKO Robotic Arm approach.



A renowned gynaecologist from Ranchi, who was suffering from osteoarthritis in one knee approached Dr. Hulse for treatment. He recommended MAKO knee replacement surgery for precision and accuracy during the procedure. She was surprised with the outcome, including her ability to walk within a couple of days and, in 10-12 days, walk independently.

The patient and their family acknowledged Dr. Hulse's surgical expertise and the post-operative care available at his clinic in Bangalore. They extended their gratitude and thanks to Dr. Hulse and his entire medical team.



Contact Details

638, 29th Main, 13th Cross

J P Nagar First Phase,

Near, Ring Road, near Underpass,

Bengaluru, Karnataka 560078

Email: ...

Phone: +91 9480260001

About Dr Hulse

Dr. Narayan Hulse is a senior knee replacement surgeon in Bangalore with over 22 years of expertise.

Also, he is a dynamic surgical trainer, author and reviewer of orthopedic journals. He offers training courses in joint replacement surgery with fellowship programs for training young orthopedic surgeons in joint replacement surgeries.

By offering Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgeries, he proves his commitment to helping patients regain their joint health and mobility.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content