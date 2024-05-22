Libas Makes A Dazzling Debut At The 8Th Edition Of LULU Fashion Week

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 21st May 2024: Libas, the renowned ethnic fashion brand narrating the story of the modern Indian Woman, made a glamorous statement at the 8th edition of LULU Fashion Week with its captivating showcase of their latest Spring Summer Casual and Spring Summer Festive collections. Held at LULU Mall, Kochi and Trivandrum, the event witnessed a spectacular display of style, innovation, and sartorial elegance as models graced the runway adorning the latest collection.



The showcase in both the cities was met with great admiration from fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike, as Libas once again demonstrated its flair for combining contemporary trends with timeless sophistication. From chic casual wear to dazzling festive ensembles, each piece exuded the brand's signature style and commitment to quality craftsmanship.



â€œOur participation at LULU Fashion Week strategically positioned Libas at the forefront of the fashion industry's evolution, allowing us to amplify our message of inclusivity and innovation to a diverse audience. By engaging with this dynamic platform, we aimed to not only inspire but also connect with fashion enthusiasts, reinforcing our position as trailblazers in the ever-evolving landscape of style,â€ said Nisha Khatri, Head of Marketing at Libas.



Sidhant Keshwani, Founder & CEO of Libas, had expressed his enthusiasm about the brand's participation in the esteemed LULU Fashion Week, stating, "We were thrilled to be part of the 8th edition of the LULU Fashion Week, which presented an incredible opportunity for Libas to extend its reach into these vibrant markets and strengthen our presence. We were excited to gauge the industry's response to our latest collections, and we believed this platform would further establish Libas as a frontrunner in the fashion landscape."



Amidst a resurgence in the fashion scene, Libas also gained momentum by notably appointing Kiara Advani as their brand ambassador. These strategic moves highlight Libas' push for innovation in the ethnic wear market, traditionally dominated by high-end boutiques and smaller players. Libas' presence at LULU Fashion Week emphasized its dedication to inclusivity and global fashion trends, adding to the event's spectacle of style and innovation.





About Libas:



Libas is a young, fashionable, and accessible ethnic fashion brand that embodies the spirit of the modern Indian woman. Established in 1985, it offers stylish ethnic wear and comfortable fusion silhouettes curated to match global fashion trends. With a focus on quality, affordability, and a keen eye for design, Libas caters to women of all ages, providing the perfect blend of contemporary style and traditional elegance.





