'Epiphanies': Pakistani Artist Launches Solo Exhibition In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - The embassy of Pakistan in Amman, in collaboration with the sponsors, organised a solo exhibition“Epiphanies” by Pakistani Artist Najah Rizvi in Broadway Gallery Amman on the 20th May 2024.



Haifa Najjar, minister of culture of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan opened the exhibition along with Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal, ambassador of Pakistan in Jordan, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.



The Minister expressed her deep appreciation for the work of the Pakistani artist and highlighted the importance of strengthening Jordan-Pakistan cultural bonds through various means.

A number of Ambassadors and members of diplomatic community along with local notables and general public in Jordan also attended the event. The exhibition will continue in Broadway Gallery from 20-26 May 2024.