The ISO 19770 Document Templates Are Relaunched By Globalmanagergroup With Editable Files

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Globalmanagergroup announces the relaunch of the ISO 19770 documentation templates. The ISO 19770 documents templates includes 140 editable PPT files. The ISO 19770 documents are address all the elements of IT Asset Management System Certification. The documents are used to define the IT Asset Management System and accelerate the implementation process for ISO 19770 certification.



The ISO 19770 document templates include the ISO 19770 Manual, Procedures, Policies, Sample Risk Assessment Sheet, ISO 19770 Audit Checklist, Exhibits, SOPs, Work Plan, Job Description, Management Review, Sample Risk Assessment Sheet and so on. An IT asset management system that offers comprehensive implementation instructions is the ISO 19770 Manual. It consists of exhibits, a standard operating procedure, sixteen policies, fifteen necessary processes, and a strategy plan. Additionally, 65 sample forms and templates for creating control and keeping records are included in the templates. It includes job definitions, responsibilities, and authorities for 19 distinct personnel positions. Flow charts, models, and four recommendations cover the process method. To make sure requirements are met, internal auditors can check compliance with over 700 questions on the ISO 19770: 2017 Audit Checklist.



ISO/IEC 19770-1:2017 The documents consist of simple, intuitive templates that make document preparation faster and less expensive. In addition to discussing best practices for ongoing development in IT companies, they establish the foundational IT asset management system. After payment, you will receive an editable soft copy of the ISO 19770:2017 training package and documentation online. The package contains work instructions, SOPs, procedures, and an easily navigable ISO 19770 manual. Over a thousand hours are dedicated to the preparation by a skilled team of ISO 19770 consultants, enabling businesses to obtain ISO 19770 Certification from any certifying body in the globe.



With the kit, users may quickly complete ISO 19770 documentation and make changes to ITAM document templates in three days. It guarantees that a micro-level system satisfies the most recent criteria and offers a demonstration of every document. The kit enhances IT Asset management systems and instils confidence by covering all of the ISO/IEC 19770-1:2017 standard's sections and subsections. To know more, visit here:



A well-known brand in management system consultancy, Global Manager Group provides a simple, efficient, and economical way to get system certification. Quality management, food safety, environmental management, information security, and occupational health and safety management systems are just a few of the consulting services offered by Global Manager Group. Global Manager Group has made a name for itself as the world's foremost ISO consultant, with expertise in ISO 9001:2015, IFS food, ISO 22000, HACCP, and other ISO standards. Global Manager Group has more than 1800 clients throughout India and is a reputable management and ISO certificate consultant. The company has an established website where it offers pre-made study guides and PowerPoint presentations for several global systems and management certifications.



