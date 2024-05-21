Azerbaijan Discusses 11 Issues At Parliament In Its Spring Session Agenda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The next plenary session of the spring session of the MilliMajlis (Parliament) has started, Azernews reports.

The agenda of the meeting chaired by Sahiba Gafarova includedthe discussion of 11 issues.

Those issues are as follows:

1. Information of the National Coordinator for the fight againsthuman trafficking on the fight against human trafficking inAzerbaijan in 2023

2. Draft law on approval of the "Protocol on amendments to theAgreement dated April 3, 2017 on cooperation in the field ofeducation between the Ministry of Education of the Republic ofAzerbaijan and the Ministry of Education and Science of theRepublic of Kazakhstan"

3. Draft law on approving the "Agreement between the Ministry ofDigital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan andthe Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan on mutualrecognition of qualification diplomas of crew members of seavessels"

4. "Rules for the operation and maintenance of the road bridgeand access roads over the Samur River between the Government of theRepublic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federationfrom the Azerbaijan-Russia state border in the territory of theSamur (Republic of Azerbaijan) - "Yarag-Gazmalar" (RussianFederation) launch points on the Agreement" bill on approval

5. The draft law on amending the "Regulation on service incustoms authorities" approved by Law No. 768-IQ dated December 7,1999 of the Republic of Azerbaijan (third reading)

6. Draft law on amending the Civil Procedure Code, the FamilyCode and the Law "On State Duty" (third reading)

7. Draft law on amending the law "On State Registration andState Register of Legal Entities" (third reading)

8. Draft law on amending the Labour Code and the Civil Code(third reading)

9. Draft law on amending the Tax Code (third reading)

10. Draft law on amending some laws in connection with theimplementation of Law No. 1035-VIQD of the Republic of Azerbaijandated December 5, 2023 on amending the law "On cashlesssettlements"

11. Draft law on amending the Code of Administrative Offences(second reading)