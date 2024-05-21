Bhutan Lifts Requirement For Visitor Insurance

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Bhutan has lifted the requirement for visitors to take out travel insurance in an effort to ease travel to the country, said its Department of Tourism.

The mandatory requirement for travel insurance for guests visiting Bhutan was introduced during Covid-19 to cover unforeseen emergencies including medical expenses relating to the pandemic.

However, the Bhutan Government suggests still taking insurance to cover any medical emergencies while travelling in the country, as per reports.

All visitors still require a visa before travelling to Bhutan, except those from Bangladesh, India and the Maldives.

As part of the visa application process, visitors are required to pay the Sustainable Development Fee of USD 100 per day per adult. Concessionary rates apply for children.

Bhutan is introducing more female guides, offering cultural experiences, personalised tours and trekking expeditions. The number of female guides is now over 100.

The number of female guides has increased by more than 25 per cent since Bhutan reopened to tourism in September 2022.

T