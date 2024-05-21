Want To Reserve Parking At Dubai Mosque? Eligibility, Requirements, Validity All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 12:39 PM

Dubai can get busy, especially during peak hours. On Fridays, mosques can get packed, making parking difficult for those who are there to pray and pay their respects.

It's a good thing that imams and muezzins in the emirate can apply to reserve a parking space at mosques.

Here's how:

Required documents

Before you apply for a reservation permit, make sure your requirements are ready. You need to prepare:

A letter from the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (DIACA) or from the mosque owner or sponsor. The letter has to be addressed to the Parking Administration to request the reservation.

Mulkiya/Vehicle registration. Make sure that the vehicle is registered in your name, or one of your first or second degree relatives.



Log in to RTA website

Select 'Apply for Reserving a Parking for a Mosque'

Click 'Apply Now'

Select 'Reserving a Parking for a Mosque'

Fill in the details and upload the required documents Wait for application status via text message

Apply through RTA website

Once the application is approved, you can check your virtual permit details through the website.



Submit the required documents at the centre. Wait for application status through SMS

Go to Customer Happiness Centres

Once approved, you will get your parking permit card.

Reservation permit validity

The parking reservation permit is valid for one year, and renewable.

You can use this to reserve a parking space at a mosque, especially on busy days like Friday. You can also lend your permit to your first or second degree relatives.

Terms and conditions

You must be a Dubai resident to be able to apply. You have to remember that only one parking per imam and one parking per muezzin may be reserved.

In case of private mosques, your sponsorship should be on the mosque's sponsor or the developer that built.

It is worth nothing that the permit is not valid for other already reserved parking spaces.

