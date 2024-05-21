Want To Reserve Parking At Dubai Mosque? Eligibility, Requirements, Validity All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 12:39 PM
Dubai can get busy, especially during peak hours. On Fridays, mosques can get packed, making parking difficult for those who are there to pray and pay their respects.
It's a good thing that imams and muezzins in the emirate can apply to reserve a parking space at mosques.
Here's how:
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Required documents
Before you apply for a reservation permit, make sure your requirements are ready. You need to prepare:
A letter from the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (DIACA) or from the mosque owner or sponsor. The letter has to be addressed to the Parking Administration to request the reservation.
Mulkiya/Vehicle registration. Make sure that the vehicle is registered in your name, or one of your first or second degree relatives.
Apply through RTA website
Log in to RTA website Select 'Apply for Reserving a Parking for a Mosque' Click 'Apply Now' Select 'Reserving a Parking for a Mosque' Fill in the details and upload the required documents Wait for application status via text message
Once the application is approved, you can check your virtual permit details through the website.
Go to Customer Happiness Centres
Submit the required documents at the centre. Wait for application status through SMS
Once approved, you will get your parking permit card.
Reservation permit validity
The parking reservation permit is valid for one year, and renewable.
You can use this to reserve a parking space at a mosque, especially on busy days like Friday. You can also lend your permit to your first or second degree relatives.
Terms and conditions
You must be a Dubai resident to be able to apply. You have to remember that only one parking per imam and one parking per muezzin may be reserved.
In case of private mosques, your sponsorship should be on the mosque's sponsor or the developer that built.
It is worth nothing that the permit is not valid for other already reserved parking spaces. ALSO READ:
Dubai: What to do when you forget things in a taxi
UAE: 8 safety tips to follow when vehicle breaks down in the middle of the road
Sharjah eases free parking service for people of determination
UAE: How to get free card for people of determination; eligibility, requirements explained
MENAFN21052024000049011007ID1108238412
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.