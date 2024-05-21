Qatar, France Discuss Economic And Financial Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of the Economy, Finance, Industry and Digital Sovereignty of the French Republic H E Bruno Le Maire on the sidelines of his recent visit. During the meeting, the most prominent topics of importance to both countries were discussed, especially in the economic and financial fields, in addition to exploring the best ways and strategies to enhance cooperative endeavours between the two countries.