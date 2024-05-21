Qatar, France Discuss Economic And Financial Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of the Economy, Finance, Industry and Digital Sovereignty of the French Republic H E Bruno Le Maire on the sidelines of his recent visit. During the meeting, the most prominent topics of importance to both countries were discussed, especially in the economic and financial fields, in addition to exploring the best ways and strategies to enhance cooperative endeavours between the two countries.
MENAFN21052024000063011010ID1108238361
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.