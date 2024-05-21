(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Museum of the Future to host the final competitions, awarding top three finalists on Tuesday







Contestants from four continents compete in Dubai for a chance to claim the world's best prompt engineer title in biggest challenge of its kind

Dubai. 20 May 2024 – The Global Prompt Engineering Championship kicked off today under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

Contestants from four continents are competing for the title of Best Prompt Engineer in Generative Artificial Intelligence Applications along with a prize fund worth a total of AED 1 million.

Taking place in AREA 2071 in Emirates Towers in Dubai, the first day of the Global Prompt Engineering Championship which is organized by the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) and Dubai Future Foundation, witnessed fierce competition from contestants across three categories – Art, Literature and Coding.

Thirty finalists beat thousands of entrants from nearly 100 countries around the world to compete in the competition. They represent 13 countries: Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Morocco, India, Singapore, Dominican Republic, Austria, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, in addition to the UAE.

Competitors came from diverse backgrounds and all walks of life, including husband and wife, Razvan Salam and Roshna Bivi, from India, who both competed in the Art category. Iman Wagdy from Egypt, a previous participant in the One Million Arab Coders program, also took part. The youngest contestant was 13-year-old Zara Hassanein from the United Kingdom.

Competitors were evaluated on their speed, creativity, and accuracy of content, with the top three in each category qualifying for the final stage taking place on Tuesday at the Museum of the Future.

The jury for the Global Prompt Engineering Championship includes Benedetta Ghione from Art Dubai, Saeed Kharbash from Dubai Culture, and Mazen Abu Najm from Microsoft in the Art category. In the Literature category, the judges are Mustafa Al-Rawi from the International Media Investments Company, and Ahlam Bolooki from the Emirates Literature Foundation, and Ramesh Chander from Google. In the Coding category, the judges are Ashraf Khan from IBM, Abdul Rahman Al Mahmoud from the Office of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE Government, and Ahmed Al Sayed from Google.

His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of DFF, said: 'The Global Prompt Engineering Championship has attracted top global talents in the field, strengthening Dubai's position as a hub for AI. The competition highlights the emirate as a global destination for AI talent and computer scientists to apply their work.'

He added: 'The wide level of international participation in the championship highlights the importance of encouraging the responsible and innovative use of AI in designing the future. It also emphasizes the importance of developing technologies that create new opportunities and open horizons for further development.'

Several activities took place on the sidelines of the event, including interactive workshops exploring the importance and uses of generative AI prompt engineering, in cooperation with partners including the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the event's strategic partner, along with Google, Microsoft, and IBM.

Microsoft's workshops included an introduction to prompt engineering with Azure OpenAI. It covered the basics of prompt engineering, effective prompt design, and advanced prompt engineering. The session included a hands-on demonstration of creating and deploying prompts and integrating these techniques into real-world applications.

Google is showcasing Gemini, which is integrated with more than 130 open-source models to offer multimedia generative AI applications.

IBM organized an interactive presentation on using AI tools with ease. The presentation highlighted the tools that data scientists and app developers can use to keep pace with the rapid development of AI.

The Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy also organized a training workshop on prompt engineering. This workshop was part of the activities of the Emirati Training Academy, which operates under the umbrella of the 'Create Apps in Dubai' initiative, aiming to train citizens in the basics of programming.

The Global Prompt Engineering Championship aims to cultivate a global community that exchanges expertise, knowledge, and innovations in the prompt engineering space. It provides an open space for the creativity of local and global talents, offering a platform to enhance global cooperation efforts and innovation in the field of prompt engineering. Additionally, it opens new horizons for the potential of generative AI.