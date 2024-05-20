Kuwait FM Offers Condolences To Iranian Counterpart Over Helicopter Crash

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya phoned on Monday Iranian Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri, expressing his sincere condolences and deep sympathy over the tragic Helicopter crash. In his phone call, Al-Yahya expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the accompanying delegation, who all died in helicopter crash last night. Kuwait FM also expressed similar sentiments to the victims' families and grant the Iranian people patience and solace. (end) nma

