Uzbekistan And Spain Discuss Expanding Cooperation In The Field Of Innovation

Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Spain Farrukh Tursunov visited theAirbus Defense and Space company's enterprise in the city ofGetafe, located in the Madrid Autonomous Community, Azernews reports.

According to the information, during the meeting with JorgeDomek, Director of Institutional Relations and Strategy Adviser atAirbus Defense and Space, prospects for expanding cooperationbetween Uzbekistan and Airbus in scientific, technical andinnovative fields were discussed.

The possibilities of using advanced Airbus technologies invarious sectors of the Uzbek economy were considered. Specialattention was paid to the modernization of the country's economyusing modern aviation and space solutions from Airbus.

It was noted that cooperation between Uzbekistan and AirbusDefense and Space opens up significant prospects for thedevelopment of space technologies both in Uzbekistan and in theCentral Asian region as a whole.

In addition, the possibilities of cooperation with the Physicsand Technology Institute of the NGO "Physics-the Sun" on climatechange and environmental protection were discussed. Airbus Defenseand Space provides advanced solutions for collecting and analyzingdata on solar activity and its impact on climatic conditions.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest indeveloping a long-term partnership aimed at increasing thescientific and technical potential of Uzbekistan.