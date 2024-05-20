Abu Dhabi: Supermarket Shut Down For Selling 'Live Poultry' Along With Preserved Food

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 8:23 PM

A supermarket in Abu Dhabi was shut down, after an administrative closure decision was issued by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

Located in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi,“High Quality Foodstuff Trading - One Person Company LLC”, was closed due to live poultry being sold in a storeroom inside the supermarket with preserved food items.

This affects food safety and the health of consumers, the authority explained in a post on X.

The facility holding commercial license No. (CN-4660027), was penalised for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant to it, as well as its danger to public health.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as the reasons for it exist. The establishment will only be allowed to practice again once the current conditions are corrected, causes of violation are removed, and all requirements of food safety are fulfilled.

The authority further indicated that all establishments, regardless of their nature and food products, are subject to periodic inspection by inspectors to ensure adherence to food safety requirements.

The Abu Dhabi authority also appealed to the public to report any doubts about food contents, or violations observed by contacting the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555.

