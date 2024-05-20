ICC Seeks Arrest Warrants Against Israeli, Hamas Leaders

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- The International Criminal Court (ICC) said Monday it seeks arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as well as three Hamas leaders over the war in the Gaza Strip, according to the court's prosecutor Karim khan.He told CNN in an interview that the charges against Netanyahu and Gallant include causing extermination and starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies and deliberately targeting civilians in conflict.Khan said the charges against three Hamas leaders, Yahya Sinwar, Mohammad Deif and Ismail Haniyeh, include extermination, murder, taking of hostages and rape.