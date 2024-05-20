Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas Triumphs With Multiple Award Wins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, a haven of luxury nestled along the Qatar-Saudi border, is delighted to announce its recent success in scooping multiple awards at a series of prestigious ceremonies, cementing its position as a paragon of excellence in the hospitality industry.

During the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai last week, the esteemed 2024 World Travel Awards honored Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas with two distinguished accolades: 'Qatar's Leading Beach Resort 2024' and 'Qatar's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2024' for the resort's exclusive Royal Villa.

Solidifying its premier status, further accolades followed at the LLQ Lifestyle Awards 2024 in Qatar, where Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas was awarded the 'Best Hotel Resort of the Year'. Additionally, Levantine, the resort's contemporary Arabic restaurant, earned the title of 'Best Mediterranean Restaurant in Qatar 2024', with the casual dining spot South Bay crowned 'Best Pool Side in Qatar 2024' at the Fact Dining Awards 2024.

These latest awards underscore the resort's unwavering commitment to excellence and its ability to exceed the expectations of discerning travelers. Reflecting on these achievements, Andre Borg, General Manager of Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, expressed deep pride and gratitude, stating,“We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards, which reflect our unwavering dedication to excellence and guest satisfaction. These accolades inspire us to continue delivering exceptional experiences and setting new benchmarks in hospitality.”

With luxurious amenities, breathtaking surroundings and exceptional service, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas invites guests to indulge in a world of unparalleled luxury and relaxation. For more information visit or call +974 4423 6666.