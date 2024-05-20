Automotive Engine Management System Market Size To Expand At A Notable CAGR During The Forecast Period.

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The design of an engine management system has evolved to adopt changes in accordance with technology. The demand for comfort, emission-free engines, safety, and fuel efficiency has compelled manufacturers to implement robust techniques.



Regional Analysis

The global automotive engine management system market has been segmented into four major geographical areas, namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



Got questions about your regional growth of

Automotive Engine Management System Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Asia Pacific dominates the global automotive engine management system, owing to the presence of major prominent automobile manufacturers. In countries such as Indian and China, the escalating demand for vehicles is likely to drive market growth to a large extent. Apart from this, government initiatives targeting the recovery of the auto industry are also foreseen to propel the growth of the global automotive engine management system market.

Growing automotive production in North America drives the regional automotive engine management system market. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the U.S. is the second largest market for vehicle production and sales. In 2017, light weighted vehicles sales in the U.S. amounted to 17.1 million units. Additionally, large-scale export activities are also fostering market growth in the region. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), in 2017, the U.S. exported two million light vehicles and approx. 1,30, 000 heavy and medium trucks.

Europe is expected to register considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to the stringent rules and regulations regarding automotive emissions in the region. In the European Commission (EU), several reforms have been made for effective air quality protection; for instance, the emission limits standards Euro 6 & 5 for commercial and passenger vehicles. Further, in 2017, the commission proposed a mandatory car emission test to reduce hazardous vehicle resistance. On the other hand, the market in LAMEA is encumbered by the lack of adequate automotive infrastructure, poor economic conditions, and low disposable income.

Automotive Engine Management System Market: Segmentation

The automotive engine management system can be segmented by engine type, component, and vehicle type.

Diesel and gasoline are the two important segments based on engine type. A gasoline engine is an internal combustion engine that generally runs on landfill gas or natural gas, producer gas, and biogas. Increasing concerns regarding environment protection are aiding the demand for gas engines. The decline of the diesel engines segment can be attributed to initiatives that aim to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

By component, the market can be segmented into the engine control unit (ECU) and sensors. Among the two, the ECU segment is expected to register significant growth. An ECU is a type of electronic unit that controls a series of actuators in the internal combustion of an engine to ensure efficient operational outputs. The conventional method of checking ignition timing, air-fuel mixture, and idle speed, which were set and controlled mechanically, has been replaced by ECU, which helps in performing the same functions in a more efficient way and thus, enhances the performance of the vehicle.

By vehicle type, passenger cars and commercial vehicles are the two major segments in the automotive engine management system market. Increasing demand for private vehicles lead the commercial vehicles segment to dominate the global automotive engine management system market.

In India, where transportation is largely by roadways, its increasing demand is uplifting the automotive engine management system market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India has one of the largest road networks globally, approx. 5.5 million km. This network transports around 64.5% of goods all over the country, which constitutes 90% of India's transport.

Automotive Engine Management System Market: Segmentation:



By Engine Type

Diesel

Gasoline

By Component

Engine Control Unit (ECU)

Sensors

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America





MEA



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of MEA









" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN20052024004597010339ID1108233327