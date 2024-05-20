Sean 'Diddy' Combs Issues Apology After Video Shows Him Beating Ex-Girlfriend Cassie: 'Difficult To Reflect On...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Sean“Diddy” Combs, on Sunday, May 19, issued an apology and admitted that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016. In the video apology, the music mogul said he was“truly sorry” and his actions were“inexcusable,” reported AP.“It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,\" AP quoted Diddy as saying in the video read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'dragging, kicking' Cassie Ventura in 2016 caught on CCTV | VideoSean“Diddy” Combs took to two social media platforms -Instagram and Facebook- where he posted the apology video stating, \"I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now.” This development came after Sean“Diddy” Combs' attack video surfaced recently, the surveillance video released on Friday, May 17, by CNN shows Sean Love Combs shoving physical assaults at his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, who is commonly known as Cassie, in 2016. He could be seen punching and kicking his protégé and long-time girlfriend, Cassie, who is an R&B singer.

The disturbing footage shows Diddy wearing only a white towel and dragging Cassie. The assault followed, and Diddy later threw a vase in her direction read: Prince Harry's name drops in Sean 'Diddy' sex-trafficking lawsuit: ReportCassandra Ventura, in November, filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of sexual, physical and emotional abuse that extended for years. Despite the suit being settled the next day, Diddy was subjected to intense scrutiny as many more lawsuits were filed in the following months. The list of lawsuits also includes a federal criminal sex-trafficking investigation. Federal authorities raided Diddy's mansions in Los Angeles and Miami in connection with the case read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs can't 'buy his way out', says ex-FBI agent amid sex trafficking charges, post Jeffrey Epstein debacleThe video statement further says, \"I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry.”So far Diddy has denied all allegations mentioned in the lawsuits but the recent video has brought him again under scanner.(With inputs from AP)

