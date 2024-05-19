Three Perfect Winter Spots In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Many people avoid travel during winter, but Rocco Caldero disagrees. After the holiday rush, he explores quieter, more affordable places.



Rocco Caldero has visited over 30 countries and shares his tips online. He lists three Brazilian spots ideal for winter getaways.



Rocco loves to travel regardless of the season. She finds some locations even better in cold weather.

Top Winter Destinations

Campos do Jordão







According to Rocco, the city comes alive in winter. Key activities include dining at the Nutcracker Hotel, taking a cable car ride, and enjoying hot chocolate at Lugano's.



Located in São Paulo state, the city attracts thousands each year.



Bento Gonçalves







Famous for its vineyards, the town sits in Brazil's southern region. Rocco suggests watching the sunset at Wine Spa and visiting Alma Única vineyard.



He also recommends a tasting session at Don Laurindo Vineyard.



Canela







Often overlooked due to its famous neighbor, Gramado , Canela has unique attractions. Rocco recommends the Skyglass walkway with its see-through platform.



He also suggests lunch at the 1835 Meat and Fire, located in a former hotel.



These spots offer unique experiences, making winter travel in Brazil both fun and rewarding.

Background

Brazil has a diverse climate that makes it a year-round destination. However, winter travel often gets overlooked.



Traditionally, many people aim for Brazil's famed beaches and carnivals. Yet, the winter months offer less crowded spots and cooler weather.



Campos do Jordão is often called the "Swiss Brazil" due to its alpine architecture.



The city's winter festival also draws a large crowd, featuring classical music and theater. Bento Gonçalves plays a pivotal role in Brazil's wine industry.



The town reflects the culture of Italian immigrants who started vineyards in the 19th century.







Canela, just like Gramado, has strong German influences seen in its architecture and cuisine.



Winter tourism boosts local economies. Linda's recommendations point to a growing trend of exploring Brazil's interior.



For example, the vineyards in Bento Gonçalves have been gaining global attention. Winemaking has been a part of the local culture for generations.



Campos do Jordão benefits from its proximity to São Paulo, a major city. Hence, it's an accessible retreat for urban dwellers seeking a weekend escape.



Canela offers a more affordable experience compared to Gramado. Yet, it doesn't compromise on the quality of attractions.



Both cities are part of the Serra Gaúcha region, known for its scenic beauty.



In short, Linda's list introduces travelers to new experiences. It challenges the notion that Brazil is just a summer getaway.



The listed locations offer a mix of nature, history, and culture.

