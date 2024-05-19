LG Electronics Introduces Innovative Products To Qatari Market

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LG Electronics (LG) hosted the 'LG Life's Good' event in Qatar displaying various innovative and outstanding products, including the premium line-up of built-in home appliances and entertainment solutions.

The event, which took place in The Ned Doha, drew over 100 guests to explore its vibrant customer-attractive technologies incorporated in its products.

The latest cutting-edge technology-incorporated products include 4K projectors, LG MyView Smart Monitor, refrigerators, WashTower, and air purifiers among others.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of this occasion, the Senior Manager of the Home Appliances Sales Team at LG Electronics Gulf FZE, Minho Kim said:“We are a very prominent consumer electronics company in the region, and even tops the market in Qatar, which is why we have brought-in numerous technology in-built products from TV to washing machine to air conditioner.”

Mentioning the AI usage in appliances, the Senior Manager said“The main trend of course is AI. So we have introduced auto-cooking for the kitchen, which is user-friendly and consumer-efficient and also a combination of washer and dryer in the very spacious WashTower.”

The executive highlighted that the LG TV products are now expanded to bigger sizes with high technology. The consumer electronics firm has introduced the world's first and only wireless TV to the market.

According to officials at LG, the innovative solution for the WashTower will analyse fabric characteristics, optimise the laundry process by opting for the most preferred washing pattern, and eventually sync the dryer in an efficacious way.

The functions and technologies used in the air purifier also attracted the visitors to the event with its 'DUALCOOL' and 'ARTCOOL' features, offering air care solutions.

The company has presented the refrigerator with its ultramodern 'LG InstaView technology, enabling individuals to simply knock on the door to view what's inside.

However, these awed products come with linear cooling and door cooling in addition to hygiene fresh for air cooler and ThinQ for smart diagnostics and WI-Fi uses.

The experts also showcased the 'CordZero A9 Kompressor' vacuum cleaner with an All-in-One Tower, that can be used effortlessly. It also displayed the world's smallest 'portable 4K projector', a groundbreaking CineBeam Q.

LG MyView Smart Monitor (2024 CES Innovation Award winner) also was showcased during the event, which enables customers to connect effortlessly with content that matters.

The Event also witnessed the premium theme with the newest high-end products, such as the award-winning flagship '97” LG SIGNATURE WIRELESS OLED M', and the mesmerising G4 series of 'OLEDs', in addition to the '86” QNED TV', StanbyME, the ultimate moveable smart screen, and the world's first 240Hz OLED gaming monitor, 'LG UltraGear'.

In a statement to the media, Sa Nyoung Kim, LG Electronics Gulf President commented:“We are proud to introduce our latest innovations at the Life's Good event in Qatar. This event not only highlights our commitment to enhancing everyday lives through intelligent solutions but also strengthens our dedication to the Middle Eastern markets. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence alongside our partner in Qatar, Video Home, ensuring that every LG experience is one that truly makes life good.”

The Managing Director of Video Home, Sajed Jassim, added,“Our successful collaboration with LG Electronics Gulf continues to deliver exceptional value and innovation to the Qatari market. We look forward to many more milestones together. This event underscores the strength of our alliance and our dedication to excellence in consumer electronics.”