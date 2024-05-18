Kuwait Cultural Official Emphasizes Museums As Catalysts For Cultural Exchange

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Shahad Kamal

KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- Assistant Secretary General of the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Literature (NCCAL) for Antiquities and Museums Sector Mohammed bin Redha emphasized the crucial role of museums in fostering cultural exchange and promoting global cooperation and peace.

On International Museum Day, bin Redha told KUNA that celebrating this occasion raises awareness about the importance of museums as "the living memory of people."

Bin Redha explained that International Museum Day 2024 adopts the slogan "Museums for Education and Research," highlighting museums' role in contributing to the sustainability and development of society.

He revealed that the NCCAL will organize the exhibition (Museums and Different Means of Education) at Kuwait National Museum, in cooperation with the Expo 965 team for heritage and craft exhibitions and Kuwaiti innovators.

Furthermore, he recapped the history of museums in Kuwait, noting that Kuwait National Museum was first opened on December 31, 1957, in the palace of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Dasman (formerly Diwan Sheikh Khazal). In 1976, it was moved to Bait Al-Bader, one of Kuwait's traditional houses. Later, in 1983, the new museum was opened.

The national museum was designed by the French architect Michel Ecochard, earning him an international award for architectural design.

Bin Redha confirmed that several museums in Kuwait, including the Kuwait Red Fort Museum, the Maritime Heritage Museum, the Qurain Martyrs Museum, the Mubarak Kiosk Museum, the Dixon House Museum, the Police Museum, and the Abdullah Al-Salem Palace Museum, fall under the supervision of NCCAL.

The Kuwait Red Fort, built in 1897 for the late Mubarak bin Sabah Al-Sabah, is located in Jahra. It is considered one of the most important historical monuments in the state of Kuwait due to its connection to the famous Battle of Jahra.

Additionally, bin Redha emphasized that the Al-Qurain Martyrs Museum stands as a testament to the patriotism and resilience of the Kuwaiti people. He highlighted that the late Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah commanded the transformation of the house in Al-Qurain into a historical museum.

Regarding the Dixon House Museum, bin Redha highlighted its origins at the end of the 19th century following a historic agreement between the late Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait, and Britain in 1899. Initially established as a residence and office for the British political commissioner in 1904, it later served as the headquarters for the first British commissioner, Colonel Harold Dixon, in 1929. (end)

